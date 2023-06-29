DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2023--
The "Regenerative Medicine Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
World revenue for the Regenerative Medicine Market is forecast to surpass US$ 59.15 billion in 2023.
Growing number of Joint Ventures to fuel market growth
The demand for breakthrough techniques in tissue engineering, cell therapy, and stem cell use is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and clinical trials. Continuous joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic activity by various companies is helping the regenerative medicine market thrive. For instance, in October 2022, Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez Pares and Meso Numismatics, Inc. (MSSV), a biotech and numismatics-focused technology company, partnered with the new STEM LIFE clinic facility. This collaboration aims to promote regenerative medicine's high standards. Similar to this, Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH entered into a technology evaluation agreement in October 2022 to carry out research to create mRNA-based regenerative medicine programmes employing direct reprogramming (trans-differentiation). Additionally, in October 2020, the world's largest pharmaceutical corporation Bayer bought Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a gene therapy business with operations in San Sebastian, Spain, Edinburgh, and Paris, in a deal valued at up to US$ 4 billion. Such actions significantly influence the market for regenerative medicine's growth pace.
Product Recalls may hamper the market growth
Regenerative medicine is a speedily evolving field and involves the use of wide array of techniques to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. With the increasing popularity and use of these products, there have been instances of product recalls in the regenerative medicine market. The growth of the regenerative medicine market can be impeded owing to the increasing number of product recalls. Biotech companies continue to face difficulties such as risk of product recalls and marketing their genetic medicine in the market.
What Questions in the Report?
- How is the Regenerative Medicine Market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the Regenerative Medicine Market?
- How will each Regenerative Medicine submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?
- How will the market shares for each Regenerative Medicine submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?
- Will leading Regenerative Medicine Markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the Regenerative Medicine development projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of Regenerative Medicine development projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Regenerative Medicine Market?
- Where is the Regenerative Medicine Market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Stem Cell Therapy
- Autologous
- Allogenic
- Tissue Engineering
- Scaffold
- Hydrogels
- Gene Therapy
By Application
- Regenerative Medicine
- Oncology
- Dermatology
- Musculoskeletal
- Neurology
- Cardiovascular
- Wound Healing
- Ophthalmology
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets. The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Regenerative Medicine Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies profiled
- Amgen
- Anterogen
- Avita Medical
- Bio Solutions. Co. Ltd
- Bluebird Bio Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Integra Life Sciences
- Misoblast Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics,Inc
- Sibino GeneTech Co. Ltd
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Terumo BCT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuyj43
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629029116/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/29/2023 07:21 AM/DISC: 06/29/2023 07:18 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629029116/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.