The "Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global respiratory drugs and devices market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Changing lifestyle and the growing rate of obesity is considered as the prime factors affecting and driving the market. Additionally, the high frequency of people smoking, increase in urbanization along with the rising level of pollution, are also estimated to be the major factors that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market.
However, the unfavorable scenarios in reimbursement and limited awareness and availability in emerging markets are the major factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global respiratory drugs and devices market across the globe.
Moreover, the growing demand for remote monitoring and home care products are the key factors that are creating opportunities in the market. New product launches and collaboration in the market are likely to drive the growth of the global respiratory drugs and devices. For instance, in July 2020, Novartis AG had put forward the results from the second phase IRIDIUM study. This study result indicates that one daily treatment dose which is high and medium of enerzair; breezhaler had highlighted the improvement in the functionality of lung along with asthma.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market
The global respiratory drug and device market is hardly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic in the major economies had disrupted manufacturing and transportation activities. However, with the lockdown restriction lifted it is likely to increase the output for respiratory drug devices for supporting the patients.
Regional Outlooks
Global respiratory drugs and devices market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global respiratory drugs and devices market. Increasing in respiratory diseases and disorders is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, leading manufactures and players are present in the region along with technological advancement that are some other factors that are promoting the growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific will have Considerable Growth in the Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market
The Asia-Pacific region is regarded as the economies to grow and is expected to create an opportunity for market of global respiratory drugs and devices market. The rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD is also one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, the market is driven by increasing urbanization along with pollution levels is another factor that is supporting the growth of the market in the region.
