DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2022--
The "Resuscitation Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Resuscitation Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
This is attributing to a high incidence of preterm births, high demand for emergency care, rising incidences of target diseases. In addition, the rising incidence rate of cardiac arrest, awareness programs associated with defibrillators, and growing focus on providing public access defibrillators are also fueling the resuscitation devices market.
Key Market Trends
Airway Management Devices is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.
Airway management devices are estimated to witness a healthy growth in the future due to increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rising incidences of asthma and bronchitis.
Airway management devices comprise endotracheal tubes, tracheostomy tubes, ventilators, and resuscitators which are used in the treatment of the targeted diseases thus promoting the segment growth. As per World Health Organization 2017, the Global Burden of Diseases reported a prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016. The presence of a large number of targeted diseases around world will trigger the segment growth in coming year.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Resuscitation Devices Market due to the rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, presence of a large number of medical device companies, growing research and development expenditure, product innovations and technological advancements.
As per the American Lung Cancer Association, COPD is the third major cause of death in the United States and around 15 million population are diagnosed in 2018. The United States owns the largest share of Resuscitation Devices Market in the North America region Furthermore, well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare expenditure are also expected to fuel the Resuscitation Devices Market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Incidence of Preterm Births
4.2.2 High Demand for Emergency Care
4.2.3 Rising Incidences of Target Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Harmful Effects of Certain Products on Neonates
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Airway Management Devices
5.1.1.1 Endotracheal Tubes
5.1.1.2 Tracheostomy Tubes
5.1.1.3 Ventilators
5.1.1.4 Resuscitators
5.1.1.5 Others
5.1.2 External Defibrillators
5.1.2.1 Fully Automated External Defibrillators
5.1.2.2 Semi-Automated External Defibrillators
5.1.2.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators
5.1.3 Others
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V
6.1.3 ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Group Company)
6.1.4 Mindray
6.1.5 Medtronic
6.1.6 Cardinal Health
6.1.7 NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
6.1.8 Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)
6.1.9 Physio-Control Corporation ( Stryker)
6.1.10 GE Healthcare
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5olnu
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005591/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOSPITALS HEALTH SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/29/2022 01:02 PM/DISC: 04/29/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005591/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.