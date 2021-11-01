DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
The "Global Revenue Assurance Market (2021-2026) by Component, Solutions, End-users, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Revenue Assurance Market is estimated to be USD 3.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.0 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10%.
Key factors such as growing incidences of revenue leakages due to the complexities in business operations to stay competitive in the market have raised the demand for revenue assurance market. Additionally, the rising adoption of subscription-based business models, the high need for automation, and increased business focus towards providing an enhanced customer experience has further propelled these solutions' growth.
Conversely, factors such as lack of skilled personnel with a high dependency on manually operated services are likely to restrain the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Rise in the Use of Subscription-Based Business Models
- Rising Incidences of Revenue Leakages
- Need for Automation Solutions for Revenue Assurance
- Rising Focus of Businesses on Enhancing Customer Experience
Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
- Dependency on Manually Operated Services
Opportunities
- Increasing Partnerships Between Telecom Operators and OTT Service Providers
- Integration of Advanced Technologies
- Stringent Government Regulations
Challenges
- Rising Demand for Business Assurance Solutions
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key report benefits:
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Revenue Assurance Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture plc
- Amdocs
- Araxxe
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corp
- Subex Limited
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- TEOCO
- Mobileum Inc
- Cognizant
- EngHouse Systems
- Blackstreet Capital Management
- Upco International Inc
- Transunion
- Itron
- Procera Networks
- Sagacity Solutions
- Digital Route
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ealifk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005643/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/01/2021 09:58 AM/DISC: 11/01/2021 09:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005643/en