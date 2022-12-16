DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The "Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis by Product & Services, by Delivery Mode by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue cycle management market size is estimated to be USD 45.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Companies Mentioned
- R1 RCM (US)
- Cerner Corporation (US)
- Optum (US)
- McKesson Corporation (US)
- Change Healthcare (US)
- 3M (US)
- Experian plc (Ireland)
- Conifer Health Solutions (US)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Cognizant (US)
- athenahealth (US)
- SSI Group LLC (US)
- AdvantEdge Healthcare (US)
- Huron Consulting Group (US)
The demand for increasing patient volumes, and growing requirement to manage unstructured healthcare data factors, rising regulatory regulations and government initiatives contributing to the market growth. However, increasing deployment cost is expected to hinder the growth.
By Product & Services
Based on product & services, the market is bifurcated into outsourcing services, and solutions. In 2021, the outsourcing services segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the expanding requirement for data management and HCIT's technical developments.
By Delivery Mode
On the basis of delivery mode, the market is divided into cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2021, the cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to their benefits, including low installing and maintaining costs, indefinite data storage, simple information access everywhere, and lessen online risks and spam.
By End user
Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into healthcare payers and healthcare providers. In 2021, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the rising requirement to increase healthcare activities' profitability through the provision of value-based care and more transparency, both of which enhance the provider organization's financial condition and performance.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the revenue cycle management market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the government approaches to promote digitization, increasing medical tourism, greater awareness, and rising demand for high-quality healthcare. Furthermore, presence of key players and development in healthcare infrastructure are expected to provide significant market growth.
