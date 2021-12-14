DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The "Ring Lights Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent study on the ring light market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Companies Mentioned
- Hensel Frontprojection System
- Spectrum Aurora
- Zhejiang Seming Electronic Co., Ltd.
- Lylight Electric Co, Limited
- Bron Elektronik AG
- Shamax Emporium
- Shenzhen Jueying Technology Co., Ltd.
- Smart Vision Lights
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- General Electric Company
- Panasonic Corporation
- OSRAM Sylvania Inc.
- VOLT Lighting
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Unique Lighting Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends In the Market
3.1.1. Rapidly Growing Trend of Lighting Control Systems in The General Lighting Industry
3.1.2. Rise in Usage of LED Consumer Bulbs In Developing Countries
3.1.3. Evolving Integration of LED and Solar Technology
3.1.4. Shift To LED for Most Public Lighting Applications
3.1.5. Increasing Demand for Uniform Smooth Light For Indoor Purposes
3.1.6. The Entrance of New Brands Aggravates Competition
3.1.7. Development of Gallium Nitride (GaN)
3.1.8. Growing Popularity of Smart Technology Innovative Lighting
3.1.9. Growing Demand for Environmentally safer Products
3.1.10. Multi-Functional Product Offerings
3.1.11. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles
3.1.12. Notable Growth Through Discount & Online Stores
3.2. Product Innovation Trends
3.2.1. Companies Increasingly Spending on R&D and Stepping Up Innovation
3.2.2. Growing Consumer Interest in Multifunctional and Smart Products
3.2.3. Prominent Players are Now Diversifying Into other Profitable Segments
3.2.4. Consumers Are Seeking For Alternatives To Conventional Lighting Solutions
3.2.5. Advancement in Connected Lighting
3.3. Winning Themes
3.3.1. Consumers Aware of International Decor Trends - Preferring Contemporary Settings at Lighting
3.3.2. Blend of Modern & Traditional Lightings
3.3.3. Mood Lightings Changing Color with a Touch
3.3.4. Energy Saving Lighting Fixtures for Saving Energy
4. Tech Trends In Ring Lights That Will Dominate The Lighting Industry
4.1. The Internet of Things (IoT)
4.2. Li-Fi (Light-fidelity)
4.3. Human-centric lighting
4.4. Wireless lighting controlled without cable
4.5. Reverse-wired LED cooling heat sources
4.6. Longer brightness with new LED material
4.7. Features of Smart LED Bulbs
5. Shifting Industry Landscape
6. Key Imperatives - Industry Participants vs Government
7. Ring Lights Product Life Cycle Analysis, 2020
8. Trends in Smart Lighting For The Internet of Things
9. How To Win In The Future
10. World Trade of Lighting Outlook
10.1. Import and Export Scenario of Lighting Fixtures, Lamps, and Related Products Worldwide
10.2. International Trade By Geographical Area
10.3. Top Countries Share in World Imports and Exports
10.4. Average Tariff Applied By the Country
10.5. Top Companies in the Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market
11. Brand Mapping Analysis
11.1. Price v/s Product
11.2. Value for Money
11.3. Top of Mind Ring Lights Brands
11.4. Brand Portfolio-by Key Players
11.5. Consumer Spending Pattern Overview
12. COVID-19 Impact on the Market
12.1. Ring Lights Market Scenario
12.2. Projected Recovery for Hardest Hit Sectors
12.3. Projected Sales of Ring Lights, 2020
12.4. Upcoming Pointers Business Leaders Should Focus On
12.5. Planning & Managing During COVID-19 Pandemic
12.6. Others
13. Global Ring Lights Market Demand Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031
14. Global Ring light Market Pricing Analysis
15. Global Ring Lights Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031
16. Market Background
17. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Product Type
18. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Product Size
19. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Price Range
20. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Distribution Channel
21. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Application
22. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Technology
23. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Buyer Type
24. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Power Source
25. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Region
26. North America Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
27. Latin America Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
28. Europe Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
29. South Asia Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
30. East Asia Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
31. Oceania Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
32. Middle East and Africa Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031
33. Market Structure Analysis
34. Competition Analysis
35. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
36. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyoaro
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006112/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/14/2021 12:32 PM/DISC: 12/14/2021 12:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006112/en