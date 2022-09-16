DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
The "Robot End Effector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robot end effector market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.04% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The robot end effector, or end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), refers to an additional device, tool or accessory that is attached to a robotic wrist or joint. It is the endpoint of the robot that interacts with the environment and is programmed and designed to perform specific tasks.
It includes robotic grippers, tool changers, collision sensors, rotary connectors, pressure tools, compliance devices, burr cleaning tools and arc welding torches. These effectors are commonly used for handling, assembling, welding, dispensing, painting and cutting applications. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, semiconductor and electronics, food and beverage, metals and machinery, chemical and healthcare.
Rapid industrialization and the increasing adoption of robots for industrial operations are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the advent of industry 4.0, robots are now increasingly being integrated with advanced technological solutions, such as cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT), to optimize the overall efficiency of the industrial processes.
Furthermore, the widespread utilization of collaborative robots is also augmenting the market growth. Robot end effectors optimize human-robot work environment, enhance productivity and ensure safe movements of sensitive or fragile products.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the improvements in the sensor technology and the development of the pneumatic gripping solutions for high-force applications, are also creating a positive impact on the market growth.
Other factors, including the growing demand for modular and electric grippers and increasing deployment of refurbished robots across industries, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global robot end effector market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robot end effector market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global robot end effector market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- ABB Ltd.
- Applied Robotics Inc.
- ATI Industrial Automation Inc.
- Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation)
- Festo Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG
- FIPA Inc.
- KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)
- Schmalz-International GmbH
- SMC Corporation
- Soft Robotics Inc.
- Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co KG
- Zimmer Group GmbH
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Welding Guns
- Grippers
- Suction Cups
- Clamps
- Tool Changers
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Handling
- Assembling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Painting
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Healthcare
- Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
- Metals and Machinery
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p4c0m
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005264/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ROBOTICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/16/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005264/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.