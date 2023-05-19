DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2023--
The "Robot Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robot software market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.96% during 2022-2028.
Robot software provides a set of commands that enable mechanical devices or electronic systems to perform autonomous tasks. It includes security patrols, visitor tours and custom programs and drag-and-drop interfaces for setting up delivery routes.
It can also create applications with command-and-control and tasking features and control graphical user interface (GUI) for teleoperated and mobile robots, which are utilized in different factories. Several companies are currently offering integrated robot software that combines control, safety, and motion into a single software architecture and development for enhancing productivity.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) emergence, along with the rising trend of precision manufacturing, is catalyzing the need for industrial robots to modify manufacturing facilities into smart, connected factories. This represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth.
Moreover, due to the growing demand for packaged food items, manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are relying on robotics technology to automate the production process and mass-produce products with high precision and yields. This is creating a favorable outlook for the market.
Apart from this, companies operating in the chemical sector are shifting towards robot software to refrain employees from performing hazardous tasks and improving workers' safety. Furthermore, robotic technologies are employed in the healthcare industry on account of the rising need for surgical robotics and lab and pharmacy automation.
As e-commerce and shipping companies are also focusing on automating a significant part of their operations due to worker shortages and increasing competition between enterprises, the demand for robot software is growing across the globe. Besides this, market players worldwide are developing artificial intelligence (AI) driven robots using robotic operating systems (ROS) and frameworks, which is projected to augment the overall sales.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robot software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on software type, robot type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.
Breakup by Software Type:
- Recognition Software
- Simulation Software
- Predictive Maintenance Software
- Data Management and Analysis Software
- Communication Management Software
Breakup by Robot Type:
- Industrial Robots
- Service Robots
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- BFSI
- Automotive
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecommunications
- Others
