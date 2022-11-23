DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022--
The "Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The robotic lawn mower market is poised to grow by $1069.21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period. The report on the robotic lawn mower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from commercial segment, continuous product developments, and a growing aging population.
The robotic lawn mower market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic lawn mower market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of market consolidation activities and integration of IoT with mobile robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the robotic lawn mower market covers the following areas:
- Robotic lawn mower market sizing
- Robotic lawn mower market forecast
- Robotic lawn mower market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AL KO SE
- ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG
- Echo Inc.
- Globgro AB
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd
- Husqvarna AB
- Irobot Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- LINEA TIELLE srl
- Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.
- Mowbot
- MTD Products Inc.
- Ningbo Ngp Industry Co.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STIGA Spa
- The Kobi Co.
- The Toro Co.
- YAMABIKO Corp.
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa
