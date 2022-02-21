DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Robotic Process Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2027, the global market for the Robotic Process Automation market is estimated to reach from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $7.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.
Robotic process automation (RPA) is a software technology that makes it easy to build, deploy, and manage software robots that emulate human actions interacting with digital systems and software.
Automation induces quick implementation, execution, and arrangement of a large volume of data in less time than mechanical procedures with reduced overhead expense for enterprises.
Key Insights & Findings:
Based on application , BFSI is expected to lead the Robotic Process Automation market over the forecast period.
RPA is emerging as a disrupting technology across industries and geographies with the capabilities of performing imense number of operations in desktop and Cloud environments.
Prominent players in the market are offering sophisticated solutions that can perform beyond rule-based automation. The leading players are focusing on developing more improved solutions as niche players are emerging with distinct solutions to compete in the global market.
Robotic Process Automation market research report classifies the Robotic Process automation market based on deployment type, operation type, application type, Industry Type and region. This report Describes the Drivers, Restraints, impact of Covid-19 and opportunities for the growth of the Robotic Process Automation market.
Major players in the robotic process automation market include Automation anywhere (California, U.S), Blue Prism PLC (Warrington,U.K), IPsoft Inc. (New York, U.S) Kofax, Inc. (California, U.S), Nice Systems Ltd. ( Ra'anana Israel), NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan), Pegasystems ( Massachusetts, U.S), Redwood software (Houten Netherlands), Uipath SRL (New York, U.S) Onvisource Inc.( Texas, U.S).
The publisher has segmented the Robotic Process Automation Market based on deployment type, operations type, application type, Industry Type and region :
By Deployment type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By operations type
- Rule Based
- Knowledge Based
By Application Type
- Administration and reporting
- Customer support
- Data Migration & Capture Extraction
- Analysis
- Others (compliance,strategy,etc.)
By Industry Type
- Retail
- Manufacturing and logistics Industry
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Hospitality
- others (Government, Energy & Utility, etc.)
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Ipsoft Inc.
- Blue Prism PLC
- Automation Anywhere
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Nice Systems Ltd.
- Celaton Ltd.
- Redwood Software
- Uipath SRL
- Verint System Inc.
- Xerox Corporation
