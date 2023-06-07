DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
The "Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the market was valued at more than $7.7bn. The forecast range for this report is 2022-27.
The global market for robotically assisted surgery devices will continue to see significant growth over the forecast period covered by this report.
Rising procedure volumes and a growing number of approved clinical indications for robotic systems are two of the major factors that are driving growth in this market.
Other market drivers include a patient preference for minimally invasive surgery and a growing installed base of robotic systems, resulting in continued growth in instruments and services revenue. Factors that are constraining market growth include the high capital costs of robotic systems and the lengthening of regulatory timelines for product approvals.
This new report includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global market for robotically assisted surgery systems. Countries/regions covered by this analysis include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Global market for robotically assisted surgical systems
- Robotically assisted surgical devices market, share by country/region, 2022
- Robotically assisted surgical devices, global market forecast, by country/region ($m), 2022-27
- Robotically assisted surgical devices, market drivers and limiters
ii. Market leaders
- Robotically assisted surgical devices market, global share by supplier, 2022
iii. Methodology
1. Robotically Assisted Surgery
1.1 da Vinci procedure volumes
1.2 Clinical applications
1.2.1 Brain surgery
1.2.2 Cardiothoracic surgery
1.2.3 General surgery
1.2.4 Gynecologic
1.2.5 Head and neck
1.2.6 Orthopedic and spine
1.2.7 Urologic
1.3 Safety issues
1.4 Bibliography
2. Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices
2.1 Robotic systems by clinical application
- Intuitive Surgical's robotically assisted surgical systems, instruments, and accessories, 2023
- Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci S surgical system
- Selected robotically assisted surgery systems, 2023
2.1.1 Bronchoscopy
- Auris Health/Johnson & Johnson's Monarch platform
2.1.2 Cardiovascular
2.1.3 General surgery
2.1.4 Gynecology and urology
- Medtronic's Hugo system
2.1.5 Hair transplant
2.1.6 Head and neck
2.1.7 Neurovascular
2.1.8 Stereotactic brain procedures
2.1.9 Orthopedic
- Selected robotically assisted surgery systems for orthopedic applications, 2023
- Johnson & Johnson's VELYS robotic surgery system for total knee arthroplasty
- Total hip replacement with Stryker's MAKO system
- Selected robotically assisted surgery systems for brain and spine applications, 2023
2.1.10 Brain and spine
- Zimmer Biomet's ROSA robotic system
2.1.11 Organ transplant
2.1.12 Peripheral vascular
2.1.13 Thoracic
2.2 Emerging products
- Selected emerging robotically assisted surgery devices, 2023
- Selected emerging robotic platforms for ophthalmology applications, 2023
2.3 Bibliography
3. Market for Robotically Assisted Surgery Devices
3.1 Market analysis
- Robotically assisted surgical devices market, share by country/region, 2022
- Robotically assisted surgical devices, global market forecast, by country/region ($m), 2022-27
- Robotically assisted surgical devices, global market forecast, by supplier and region ($m), 2022-27
- Key opinion leader interview, Smith+Nephew former vice president, marketing, Orthopaedics, EMEA
- Average sales prices of selected robotically assisted surgical devices
3.2 Competitive analysis
- Robotically assisted surgical devices market, global share by supplier, 2022
- Robotically assisted surgical devices market, estimated sales, by region and competitor, 2022
3.2.1 Intuitive Surgical
- Intuitive Surgical historical revenues ($m), 2018-22
- Intuitive Surgical's installed base and systems shipped, US, 2018-22
- Intuitive Surgical's installed base and systems shipped, ex-US, 2018-22
3.2.2 Stryker
3.2.3 Other competitors
Companies Mentioned
- Auris Health
- Intuitive Surgical
- Johnson & Johnson
- Smith+Nephew
- Zimmer Biomet
