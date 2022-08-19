DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--
The "Global Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The roll to roll flexible electronics market is poised to grow by $ 4.90 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. This report on the roll to roll flexible electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones, growing investment in aerospace and defense industry, and increasing use in automotive industry. In addition, rising adoption of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The roll to roll flexible electronics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's roll to roll flexible electronics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Consumer electronics
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the advent of R2R printed flexible batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the roll to roll flexible electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of flexible electronics in healthcare applications and rise in demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible r2r printed consumer electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on roll to roll flexible electronics market covers the following areas:
- Roll to roll flexible electronics market sizing
- Roll to roll flexible electronics market forecast
- Roll to roll flexible electronics market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- BASF SE
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Forge Nano Inc.
- Fujikura Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Marian Inc.
- Molex LLC
- Multek Corp.
- Nissha Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Ynvisible Interactive Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3ph0y
