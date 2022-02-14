DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
The "Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Material Type, Technology Type, Manufacturing Stage Type, End-Use Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is estimated to be USD 13.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.93 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.
The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market increasing use of Roll-to-Roll Printing in various solutions such as deployment in the Internet of Things based solution and applications include demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible printing by consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare, and developing compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits by using R2R printing are driving the growth of the market.
Additionally, cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll printing in manufacturing components and devices are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the initial investment, a substantial massive amount of funding required to perform research and development activities, and the risk of product failure due to failure of interdependent stages and limited product development restrict the market's growth.
The integration of R2R printing flexible batteries creates potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the emergence of new technology in R2R printing later integrated with multiple products increased usage of graphene ink for cost affecting development, water-repellent, etc. Moreover, lack of awareness related to the benefits of R2R printing in manufacturing electronic devices and components and commercialization of new and cost-effective inks are the challenges that may negatively affect the market.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Agfa-Gevaert Group, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, E Ink Holdings, Inc, LG Electronics, Inc, Molex, LLC, Nissha Co Ltd, NovaCentrix, Palo Alto Research Centre Incorporated, and Samsung Group, etc.
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Use in Various Solutions and Application
- Developing Compact and Lightweight Electronic Devices and Circuits
- Cost Advantages Offered by Roll-to-Roll Printing
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with Initial Investment and Research & Development Activities
- Risk of Product Failure and Limited Product Development
Opportunities
- The emergence of New Technology in R2R Printing
- Growing Usage of Graphene Ink for Cost-Effective Development
- Integration of R2R Printed Flexible Batteries
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness About the Benefit of R2R Printing
- Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks
