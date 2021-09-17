DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2021--
The "Satellite Services Market by Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Communications (Voice and Data), Solutions, Applications, Segments (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the satellite services market for communications and specific solutions by segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government customers) as well as by industry vertical. It includes coverage of Internet access, asset tracking, surveillance, and IoT applications. It provides analysis by satellite type (LEO, MEO, and GEO) as well as by consumer and business services with segmentation by business type.
The report also provides forecasts for all major solution and application areas as well as by major industry verticals and market segments including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments from 2020 to 2025. It also provides forecasts for satellite components and equipment such as Satellite NOC/Hub, terminal, and communications platforms.
It also evaluates satellite support for 5G coverage, applications, and services. This includes both public and private 5G networks, industry verticals, and specific implementations such as supplementing coverage for smart cities. It also addresses technology support of 5G satellite services such as artificial intelligence and the use of blockchain. Forecasts include global and regional markets from 2021 to 2026.
Select Report Findings:
- Coupled with drone solutions, LEO based satellites will change the face of modern communications as anywhere communications become a reality for virtually any application and industry vertical
- The global satellite service market will spawn economic development value up to 50 times the combined cost of capital expenditures to deploy infrastructure and operational expense to maintain systems
- Satellite markets are rapidly expanding beyond traditional market verticals such as government, maritime, and aerospace to include many enterprise B2B and consumer-facing business applications and services
- Emerging satellite solutions are poised to cover a substantial percentage of the globe the was previously economically or even physically unreachable, creating market development opportunities for emerging economies
- Various Internet of Things and People (IoTP) solutions will emerge as satellite services provide the ability for combined M2M and people-oriented services to provide IoTP solutions that leverage the interaction between people and things as well as interrelationship between the physical world and the cyber world on a global scale.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Satellite Services Industry
4. Satellite companies
5. Satellite Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
6. Satellites Market for 5G Applications and Services 2021 - 2026
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Defense and Space
- Amazon
- Antrix Corporation Limited
- Apstar
- ARA Antenna Research
- Arabsat
- Ariane Group
- AsiaSat
- Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp
- Blue Origin
- Blue Sky Network
- Boeing Defense; Space and Security
- Campbell Scientific, Inc.
- Casic
- China Satcom
- Cobham plc.
- Commercial Space Technologies Ltd
- Communications & Power Industries LLC
- Comtech PST Corp
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp
- Cosmos International
- Digisat International Inc.
- EchoStar Mobile Limited
- Eric Communications
- Ericsson Inc.
- Eurockot Launch Services
- Eutelsat
- Fleet Space
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- GK Launch Services
- Globalstar Inc.
- Holkirk Communications Ltd
- Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation
- Inmarsat PLC
- Intelsat General
- Iridium Communications
- ISRO
- ISS-Reshetnev
- Kepler Communications
- L3 Harris Technologies
- LeoSat Enterprises
- Lockheed Martin
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services
- NASA
- Newtec CY NV
- Northrop Grumman
- OHB SE
- OneWeb Satellites
- ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV
- Orbital Tracking Corp
- Planet Labs
- Qualcomm Inc.,
- SatCom Global Ltd
- SES
- Singtel
- Skyperfect
- Space Star Technology
- Space Systems/Loral
- SpaceX
- Synertone
- Telesat
- Telstra
- Thaicom
- Thales Alenia Space
- Thuraya
- United Launch Alliance
- Vector
- ViaSat
- Virgin Galactic
- VT iDirect
