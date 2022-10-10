Global Screenwriter Creation Forum was Held in Changzhi, where Screenwriters Unlocked the Success Mystery of Main Melody Teleplays

MACAU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
Recently, as one of the series of events of the World Film Industry Conference and sponsored by Aollywood Group, the Global Screenwriter Creation Forum was held in Changzhi, Shanxi Province. During the event, many famous screenwriters Wang Xiaoping, Wang Wanping, Song Fangjin and Zhou Wei expressed their opinions on the topic of "how to impress the audience with the main melody TV plays", and unlocked the success mystery of main melody TV plays such as Medal of the Republic, in combination with their own creation experience.
Famous screenwriter Wang Xiaoping has created many excellent films and TV plays, and also served as the screenwriter of the Section Gift from Tu Youyou of the TV play Medal of the Republic. She believes that TV plays should not be classified according to the main theme or other conditions, and the screenwriters of excellent works follow the principle of script writing. Famous screenwriter Wang Wanping said frankly that it is very difficult to create themed TV plays like completing an assigned task: first, it is necessary to satisfy the leaders, second, it is necessary to satisfy the audience, and third, it is necessary to satisfy the platform. Song Fangjin, a famous screenwriter, believes that the popularity of mainstream movies and TV plays in recent years is due to genre-based writing techniques, which are deeper and more lively than before. He shared his experience in creating the Section Yuan Longping's Dream in Medal of the Republic.
Zhou Wei, a young screenwriter, shared her creation experience on how to adapt her novel Her Warfare into the hot drama The Ideal City. She believed that after the screenwriter had set the theme in his creation, the following creation was like a spider, weaving the web layer by layer and finally weaving it into a big web.
The event was also attended by Wang Haige, president of the Aollywood Film Workers Association, Zhu Ting, president of the World Film Industry Conference Group, Hong Kong, Zheng Xiaolong, president of the Aollywood TV Drama Directors Association, Zhang Guangbei and Gong Hanlin, co-presidents of the Aollywood TV Drama Actors Association; famous actors Li Mingqi, Hou Tianlai, Wang Lei, Tan Zhuo, Zhu Gang Ri Yao, Chen Wei, Jin Zhu, Chen Yicheng, Li Chong; film critic Han Haoyue; Professor Hao Yu of Shanghai University and Professor Yao Rui of Guangzhou University; Macau youth director Liu Changmei and many other celebrities and stars from the film and television cultural circle.
