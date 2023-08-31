DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2023--
The "Security Analytics Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $31.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The future of the global security analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, and healthcare markets.
The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for detection of real-time advanced persistence, the increasing trend of IoT, connected network devices, and cloud computing, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies in internet security across the globe.
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies security analytics companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.
The analyst forecasts that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to escalating demand for end-point security solutions across various e-commerce start-ups like retail and financial sectors. BFSI is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand for robust security against phishing attacks and frauds and digital privacy systems across financial, insurance, and banking institutes.
North America will remain the largest region due to the growing frequency of data breaches, malware assaults, and persistent threats and increasing acceptance of technological advancements in the region.
Features of the Security Analytics Market
- Market Size Estimates: Security analytics market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
- Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.
- Segmentation Analysis: Security analytics market size by various segments, such as by component, organization, application, vertical, and region
- Regional Analysis: Security analytics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, organization, application, vertical, and regions for the security analytics market.
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the security analytics market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
Some of the security analytics companies profiled in this report include:
- IBM
- HPE
- Broadcom
- Splunk
- RSA Security
- FireEye
- Juniper Networks
- LogRhythm
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Security Analytics Market: Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.2: Global Security Analytics Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.3: Global Security Analytics Market by Component
3.3.1: Platform
3.3.2: Services
3.3.3: Professional Services
3.3.3.1: Consulting Services
3.3.3.2: Support and maintenance
3.4: Global Security Analytic Market by Organization
3.4.1: Large enterprises
3.4.2: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
3.5: Global Security Analytic Market by Application
3.5.1: Web Security Analytics
3.5.2: Network Security Analytics
3.5.3: Endpoint Security Analytics
3.5.4: Application Security Analytics
3.5.5: Others
3.6: Global Security Analytic Market by Vertical
3.6.1: BFSI
3.6.2: Retail and eCommerce
3.6.3: Media and Entertainment
3.6.4: Travel and Hospitality
3.6.5: Telecom and IT
3.6.6: Healthcare
3.6.7: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028
4.1: Global Security Analytic Market by Region
4.2: North American Security Analytics Market
4.2.1: North American Security Analytic Market by Organization: Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
4.2.2: North American Security Analytic Market by Vertical: BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, and Others
4.3: European Security Analytics Market
4.4: APAC Security Analytics Market
4.5: ROW Security Analytics Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Security Analytic Market by Component
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Security Analytic Market by Organization
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Security Analytic Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Security Analytic Market by Vertical
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Security Analytic Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Security Analytics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Security Analytics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Security Analytics Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: IBM
7.2: HPE
7.3: Broadcom
7.4: Splunk
7.5: RSA Security
7.6: FireEye
7.7: Juniper Networks
7.8: LogRhythm
