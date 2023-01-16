DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--

The "Security Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Security Solutions estimated at US$360.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$402.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Products segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR

The Security Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • ADT
  • Alarm.com
  • Allegion plc
  • Assa Abloy
  • Avigilon
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Control4 Corp.
  • Dahua Technology Co., Ltd
  • Dallmeier electronic
  • dormakaba Holding AG
  • FLIR Systems, Inc.
  • Godrej & Boyce
  • Gunnebo AB
  • Halma
  • Hikvision
  • Hochiki Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Minimax Viking
  • Nortek Security & Control
  • Robert Bosch
  • Secom Co. Ltd
  • Siemens
  • Stanley Convergent Security Solutions
  • United Technologies

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Security Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

