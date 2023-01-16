DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
The "Security Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Security Solutions estimated at US$360.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$402.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Products segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Security Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
What's New for 2022?
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Security Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
