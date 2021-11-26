DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021--
The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor chips market is forecast to reach $553.6 billion by 2026 from $381.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Americas semiconductor chips market is expected to grow from $82.8 billion in 2021 to $122.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Asia-Pacific semiconductor chips market is expected to grow from $266.8 billion in 2021 to $392.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
In this report, the semiconductor chip market has been segmented based on type, end-user and geography. The report provides an overview of the global semiconductor chip market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end-user and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of semiconductor chip providers.
The report covers the market for semiconductor chips with regards to their user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.
A large part of the report focuses on the global semiconductor chip shortage of 2021. The report analyzes the impact of this shortage across various end-users and key countries.
The Report Includes:
- 30 data tables and 19 additional tables
- Insight into the global market for semiconductor chips and their widespread applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall semiconductor chips market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user industry and geographic region
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for semiconductor chips, and the impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, M&A deals and other strategic alliances
- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, demand-supply gap and factors driving the shortage of semiconductor chips, effectively used in electronic devices manufacturing and the development of all emerging technologies
- Competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, and their global rankings and company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies, Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Group and Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Overview of the Global Semiconductor Industry
- Semiconductor Industry Value Chain
- Introduction to Semiconductor Chips (Integrated Circuits)
- Types of Integrated Circuits
- Materials Used in Chip Manufacturing
- Evolution of Integrated Circuits
- The invention of Integrated Circuits (ICs)
- Evolution of Process Nodes
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Drivers of Semiconductor Chips
- Increasing Internet of Things Adoption
- Increasing Usage of Semiconductor Chips in AI Applications
- Increasing Use of Chips for 5G Applications
- Increasing Semiconductor Content in Automotive Sector
- Market Restraints for Semiconductor Chips
- Global Political, Economic and Financial Crises
- Lack of Trained Individuals in Memory Chips Market
Overview of Semiconductor Chip Shortage
- Impact of COVID-19
- Demand-Supply Gap
- Semiconductor Chips Operating Models
- Integrated Device Manufacturers
- Fabless-Foundry Model
- Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)
- Factors Driving Semiconductor Shortage
- Sudden Demand for Consumer Electronics Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Disruption in Supply Chain Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic
- Trade Wars
- Drought in Taiwan
Market Breakdown by Type
- Memory Chips
- Logic Chips
- Microprocessors
- Microcontrollers
- Analog Chips
Market Breakdown by End User
- Computing
- Automotive
- Significant factors
- Consumer Electronics
- Impact of Chip Shortage
- Industrial
- Wireless Communication
Market Breakdown by Region
- Americas
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of Americas
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intel Corp.
- Kioxia Holdings Corp.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Nvidia Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5drg3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005364/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/26/2021 06:24 AM/DISC: 11/26/2021 06:24 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005364/en