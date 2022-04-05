DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
The "Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Research Report 2021 (Status and Outlook)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size was estimated at USD 9.61 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.39 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The analysis helps to shape the competition within the industries and strategies to the competitive environment in order to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and accessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment.
Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction.
An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes.
Companies Mentioned
- Lam Research
- TEL
- Applied Materials
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Oxford Instruments
- SPTS Technologies
- GigaLane
- Plasma-Therm
- SAMCO
- AMEC
- NAURA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fjfsx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405006070/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/05/2022 12:41 PM/DISC: 04/05/2022 12:41 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405006070/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.