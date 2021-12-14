DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The "Global Semiconductor Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor metrology market is expected to have a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. The semiconductor metrology market generated $1,697.2 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of 9.2%.
This study identifies key trends in the semiconductor metrology market and identifies the factors that will drive and restrain the market growth. It also highlights growth opportunities for market players and discusses the key metrology equipment that bolsters growth in different regions of the world. The base year for the study is 2020, and the forecast period is 2021 to 2025.
The market is set to grow further once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades and the lead time for both semiconductor processing equipment and semiconductor metrology equipment reduces.
Research Highlights
- In-depth analysis with market sizing of the semiconductor metrology equipment segments:
- Overlay
- Critical dimension: Optical critical dimension (OCD) and critical dimension-scanning electron microscope (CD-SEM)
- Film thickness
- Regional perspective of demand patterns in different advanced and emerging markets, namely, North America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Forecast of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares for all equipment types
- Impact of US-China geopolitical tension on the global semiconductor metrology market during the forecast period
- Role of integrated and hybrid semiconductor metrology equipment in the global market during the forecast period
- Growth opportunities for stakeholders in the semiconductor metrology market with the evolution of advanced memory technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Metrology Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Semiconductor Metrology Market
- Semiconductor Metrology Market - Scope of Analysis
- Semiconductor Metrology Market - Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Semiconductor Metrology Market by Region
- Key Competitors for Semiconductor Metrology Market by Segment
- Major Products by Company
- Distribution Channels for Semiconductor Metrology Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment - Semiconductor Metrology Market
- Revenue Share Analysis by Company - Semiconductor Metrology Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Overlay
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CD-SEM
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OCD
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Film Thickness
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Semiconductor Metrology Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Memory Technologies Because of Growing Demand for the IoT, Big Data, and AI
- Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Metrology (VM)
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Metrology
8. Next Steps
