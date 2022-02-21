DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Global Sensor Patch Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sensor patch market accounted for USD 72.9 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1633 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028.
The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2017 the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2028. Sensor patches are passive UHF, single-chip RFID sensors are used to measure moisture conditions in medical care areas. These devices are mostly used in geriatric care, child care, and medical long-term care. In this market, drivers included such as rising health care expenditure and increasing adoption of wearables in a health monitoring application.
Technological advancements in ECG sensor patch and new product launch is expected to propel the market growth
The increasing focus of researchers on monitoring various body parameters is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. in 2016, engineers at the University of California, San Diego developed the first flexible wearable device that records ECG heart signals and tracks levels of lactate, a biochemical that is a marker of physical effort, in real-time. Rising strategic acquisitions and collaborations by market players for expanding their offerings in the market are expected to bolster the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Medtronic Plc. announced to acquire EPIX Therapeutics, Inc. The acquisition is expected to expand Medtronic's cardiac ablation portfolio for treating the patient with cardiac arrhythmia.
Blood glucose sensor patch to Make Crucial Contribution for Growth of Global Sensor Patch
The blood glucose sensor patch segment held the largest size of the sensor patch market. Many patients with diabetes are advised to monitor blood glucose regularly. The monitoring of blood glucose is essential as a sudden increase in the level of glucose causes hyperglycemia, while a sudden decrease can cause hypoglycemia, thereby leading to several complications, including cardiac or vascular events (heart attacks or strokes), kidney problems, eye problems, etc. Regular monitoring of glucose levels is essential to keep diabetes under control. The demand for self-testing devices is driving the market.
The growing number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 has resulted in the need for integration of this data into health information systems (HIS). The increasing incidences of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population have resulted in the increasing number of diagnostic procedures performed globally. Sensor patches are now being accepted in the healthcare industry for diagnostics applications as the current and historical data gathered by sensor patches assist clinicians with precise diagnostics. The scope for diagnostics sensor patches in childcare is increasing as infants cannot communicate about their health status.
North America dominated to witness the fastest growth in Global Sensor Patch
North America holds the dominant position in the global ECG sensor patch market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other cardiac conditions. According to American Heart Association, in 2016, stroke was a leading cause of death in the U.S. with around 2.7 million people in the country living with atrial fibrillation and around 800,000 suffering from a stroke, annually. It was due to blocks or bursts in the blood vessel that supplies blood to the brain. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation boosts the growth of the global ECG sensor patch market
By Type
- Temperature Sensor Patch
- Blood Glucose Sensor Patch
- Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch
- Heart Rate Sensor Patch
- ECG Sensor Patch
- Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch
By Application
- Monitoring
- Diagnostics
- Medical Therapeutics
By End User
- Healthcare
- Fitness & sports
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- SAMEA
