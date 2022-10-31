DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "Global Sepsis Diagnostic Market By Product, By Technology, By Method, By Usability, By Pathogen: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sepsis diagnostic market valued at $569.49 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1207.58 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Key Market Players
- BioMerieux SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bruker Corporation
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc
- Nanosphere, Inc.
- Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd
- Danaher Corporation
Sepsis is a life-threatening sickness that results from your body's immune system's response to an infection. Sepsis occurs when an existing infection causes the body's immune system to overreact. When an individual is sick, his/her immune system fights the infection by releasing proteins and other substances.
When this response goes awry, it causes inflammation, which leads to sepsis. Bacterial infections are the most common cause of sepsis. Septic shock, a medical emergency, can result from severe sepsis. Septic shock is characterized by a fast drop in blood pressure, organ failure, and extensive tissue destruction. It can be lethal if left untreated.
The major factors that drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostic market include increase in government funding for sepsis-related research activities and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, increase in burden of sepsis and rise in global geriatric population propel the market growth. However, high cost of automated diagnostics devices is expected to impede the market growth.
Conversely, development of rapid diagnosis/point-of-care techniques for early sepsis diagnostics is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.
Key findings of the study
- Depending on product, the blood culture media segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.
- On the basis of technique, the microbiology garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
- By method, the conventional diagnostic method segment dominated the market 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
- As per usability, the laboratory testing segment acquired the largest share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead in the coming years.
- By pathogen, the bacterial sepsis segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments
By Method
- Conventional Diagnostics
- Automated Diagnostics
By Product
- Blood Culture Media
- Instruments
- Assay kits Reagents
- Software
By Technology
- Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunoassays
- Flow Cytometry
By Usability
- Laboratory Testing
- Point-of-care Testing
By Pathogen
- Bacterial Sepsis
- Fungal Sepsis
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8a45f
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005400/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/31/2022 07:56 AM/DISC: 10/31/2022 07:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005400/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.