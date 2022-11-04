DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Server Rail Kit Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The server rail kit market is poised to grow by $ 480.3 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This report on the server rail kit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for cloud-based storage, increasing enterprise server refresh cycles, and hyperscalers continuing to upgrade and expand their data centers.
The server rail kit market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The server rail kit market is segmented as below:
By Application
- rack server
- blade server
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the development in server technology to support ai, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) as one of the prime reasons driving the server rail kit market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of ai for server workload optimization, and adoption of server disaggregation to improve utilization rates will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the server rail kit market covers the following areas:
- Server rail kit market sizing
- Server rail kit market forecast
- Server rail kit market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accuride International Inc.
- AGC Networks Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Eaton Corp. plc
- E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd.
- Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp.
- Kendall Howard
- King Slide Works Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
- Synology Inc.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
