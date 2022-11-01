DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
The "Service Oriented Architecture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Service Oriented Architecture Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Oriented Architecture estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR
The Service Oriented Architecture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Service Oriented Architecture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
