The "Service Oriented Architecture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Service Oriented Architecture Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Oriented Architecture estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The Service Oriented Architecture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Service Oriented Architecture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

  • 360logica Software Testing Company
  • CA Technologies
  • Crosscheck Networks, Inc.
  • Fiorano Software, Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Informatica Corporation
  • ManagedMethods, Inc.
  • Mendix, Inc.
  • Nastel Technologies, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems, Inc.
  • Perficient, Inc.
  • Red Hat, Inc.
  • Software AG
  • Tibco Software, Inc.
  • WSO2, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

