DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023--
The "Global Set-top Box Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The set-top box market is poised to grow by $6,215.61 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.74%
The market is driven by the integration of voice control into set-top boxes, an increasing number of product launches, and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
The report on the set-top box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This study identifies the declining prices of dram chips as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of households with access to tv and the integration of new technologies into set-top boxes will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading set-top box market vendors.
Also, the set-top box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ABOX42 GmbH
- Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
- Broadcom Inc.
- Catvision Ltd.
- Comcast Corp.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- EchoStar Corp.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd.
- MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Roku Inc.
- Sagemcom Broadband SAS
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd
- Skyworth Group Ltd
- Technicolor SA
- TelergyHD
- TiVo Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global set-top box market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Streaming Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Streaming Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Streaming Type
7.3 HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Streaming Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q77a4c-set-top?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005327/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/27/2023 11:12 AM/DISC: 01/27/2023 11:11 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005327/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.