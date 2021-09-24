DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most nations are yet to develop entire SIGINT systems and are investing inorganically. An integration of COMINT and ELINT using all sorts of platforms will be the key development in coming years and emphasis will be to develop policy and procedures to bring the entire SIGINT system under one roof.
In the US and European nations, emphasis is put more on ELINT and combining COMINT with ELINT is a growing field of technical and operation strategy. The US is stronger in developing maritime SIGINT looking forward to growing tensions in the South China Sea. After coming back from wars in Afghanistan the US and NATO countries will show a reduction in ground-based tactical SIGINT needs. The future will be to fight wars with electronic countermeasures using space warcraft and UAVs.
China is investing heavily in spacecraft and UUVs for SIGINT and electronic warfare. Movements by China in the South China Sea region have been disruptive enough for other nations. To counter China's ambitious policies Japan and India are working on respective SIGINT policies to include more space programs, SIGINT aircraft, and maritime SIGINT. This will increase the demand for SIGINT in Asian markets.
Global SIGINT markets will reach US $23.42 bn through 2029 from US$15.75 bn in 2021. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2023 to 2027 when the majority of deployments of SIGINT will take place in, ground-based SIGINT, space and unmanned aerial systems, and maritime SIGINT.
This report offers a detailed analysis of the global SIGINT market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for SIGINT systems.
