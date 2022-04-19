DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
The "Medical Simulation Market by Product & Service, Fidelity, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical simulation market was valued at $1,687.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,689.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Medical simulation is a virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is a branch of simulation relating to teaching and training in various medical professions. Simulations can take place in the classroom, in situational settings, or in specially designed venues for simulation exercise. It can include simulated human patients; artificial human, or a combination of the two, educational papers with comprehensive simulated animations, casualty assessment in national security and war scenarios, emergency response, and holographic simulation to support virtual health activities.
Medical simulation also known as healthcare simulation or clinical simulation. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies. It is a contemporary technique that every healthcare practitioner will require but will not always be able to partake in during real-life patient care. Its primary goal was to teach medical professionals to decrease errors in surgery, medication, crisis response, and general practice. It is currently utilized to teach students in anatomy, physiology, and communication during their schooling, when combined with debriefing approaches.
Medical simulators are rapidly becoming a standard component of the educational services provided to medical students, residents, fellows, nursing staff, ancillary health care workers, and practicing physicians all around the world. The rising demand for evidence based treatment services and the decrease in the amount of hours that residents may work each week are two of the reasons for this acceptance. To achieve time, cost, and resource efficiencies that enable successful training, more medical programs are being integrated in traditional classroom and hands-on instruction with the use of computer based medical simulators.
Increase in the use of medical simulation is mainly due rise in use of simulation in healthcare; increase in deaths, owing to medical errors; and necessity to improve patient safety outcomes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, patient safety is one of the serious global public health concern and there is about 1 in 300 chance of a patient being harmed during health care.
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global medical simulation market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
- This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- Region & country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in use of virtual and augmented reality
- Assured improvement in patient safety outcomes
- Benefits of medical simulation
- Technological advancements in medical field
- Increase in demand for virtual training
Restraints
- High cost for setting up simulators
- Limitation to imitate a complete real situation
Opportunity
- Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets
Key Market Segments
By Product & Services
- Model-based Simulation
- Patient Simulation
- Task Trainer Simulation
- Manikin-based Simulation
- Adult
- Pediatric
- Neonatal
- Hybrid Manikin-based simulation (with AR)
- Standardized Patient Simulation
- Surgical Simulation
- Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators
- Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators
- Cardiovascular Simulators
- Gynecology Simulators
- Orthopedic Simulators
- Spine Simulators
- Endovascular Simulators
- Others
- Ultrasound Simulation
- Anesthesia
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine
- Intensive Care Unit
- OB/GYN
- Radiology
- Others (Urology, General Nursing, Pediatrics)
- Web-based Simulation
- Simulation Software
- Performance Recording Software
- Virtual Tutors
- Learning Management Software
- Simulation Training Services
- Vendor-based Training
- Custom Consulting Services
- Educational Societies
By Fidelity
- Low-fidelity
- Medium-fidelity
- High-fidelity
By End User
- Academic Institutions
- Hospitals
- Military Organizations
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players
- CAE, Inc.
- Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.
- Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc.
- Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.
- Laerdal Medical AS
- Limbs and Things, Ltd.
- Mentice AB
- Operative Experience, Inc.
- Simulab Corporation
- VirtaMed AG
