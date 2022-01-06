DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Single-use Bioreactors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Type, by Type of Cell, by Molecule Type, by Application, by End Use, by Usage Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use bioreactors market size is expected to reach USD 7.76 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028
An increase in the demand for disposable bioreactors, coupled with the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical product demand, is leading to significant investments in this space. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created significant demand for single-use bioreactors as there is high demand for large-scale vaccine production across the globe.
Continuous strategic initiatives undertaken by emerging as well as established market entities for the expansion of capabilities are expected to positively impact the market growth. For instance, in July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corporation announced plans to expand their manufacturing capacity and services globally as they will invest over USD 300 million in single-use technologies as well as bioreactor bags for growing cells that are used to make syringe filters and customized medicines for research.
A rise in biopharmaceutical research & development also has a significant influence on the market growth. Applications of disposable bioreactors in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing are fueling industrial growth. As the vaccine development process is complex, key companies are collaborating with research institutes on various fronts such as process development approaches, in turn, increasing the adoption of SUBs for R&D.
North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of SUBs, coupled with the presence of major biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, with China being the largest country contributing to the market growth.
Single-use Bioreactors Market Report Highlights
- Based on product, single-use bioreactor systems held the largest revenue share in 2020. Widespread acceptance of SUB systems and technological advancements have propelled the segment growth
- In terms of type, stirred tank bioreactors led the market in 2020. They have high penetration across the end users, resulting in significant revenue generation throughout the forecast period
- By type of cell, the mammalian cells segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020. Mammalian cell cultures play a crucial role in biopharmaceutical product manufacturing
- On the basis of application, the research & development segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment has high usage of disposable bioreactors are several biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes have switched to SUBs
- The CROs and CMOs end-use segment dominated the market in 2020. Various CMOs are adding single-use system bioreactors to scale-up commercial manufacturing capacity. This has led to a number of CMOs becoming commercial product manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial effect on contract research and contract manufacturing services. The segment is witnessing significant growth owing to the shift towards COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing
- In 2020, the lab-scale production usage type segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to a high number of research & development programs
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing Adoption Of Subs Among Small Companies And Startups
- Reduction In Automation Complexity
- Reduction In Energy And Water Consumption
- Rising Research In Biopharmaceutical Market
- Technological Advancements In Subs
Market Restraint Analysis
- Regulatory Concerns Related To Single-Use Bioreactors
- Market Opportunity Analysis
- Patent Expiry
Market Challenge Analysis
- Concerns On Sterility With Use Of Single-Use Bioreactors
- Requirements For Compatible And GMP Certified Sensors
- Implementation In Single-Use Bioreactors Workflow
- Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping For Product, 2020 (USD Million)
Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market
- Short-Term Impacts
- Long-Term Adaption
- Supply-Chain Shortage
Business Environment Analysis
- SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Recent Developments And Impact Analysis By Key Market Participants
- Company Mapping
- List Of Potential End Users
- List Of Emerging Players
- Marker Differentiators
- Competitive Dashboard Analysis
- Regional Network Map
Companies Mentioned
- ABEC, Inc.
- Able Corporation & Biott Corporation
- bbi-biotech GmbH
- Cellexus
- Celltainer Biotech BV
- Danaher
- Distek Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- G&G Technologies, Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Merck KgaA
- Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.
- PBS Biotech, Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Solida Biotech GmbH
- Stobbe Pharma GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
