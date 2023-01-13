DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "Single-use Medical Device Reprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use medical device reprocessing market size reached US$ 616.41 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 1,376.67 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.33% during 2021-2027.
Reprocessing is a multistep and detailed process for cleaning and subsequently disinfecting or sterilizing single-use medical devices that leads to the safe use of a medical device. Single-use medical devices are reprocessed by cleaning the visible and non-visible materials, disinfecting the device, quality inspecting, sterilizing to meet the reusage parameters, and repacking the equipment.
Non-critical devices are cleaned and disinfected at a low or intermediate level if shared between patients, and semi-critical devices must be cleaned, sterilized, and disinfected at a high level. In contrast, critical device reprocessing must start with a thorough cleaning, followed by numerous sterilization procedures, including steam sterilization, vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization, and liquid chemical sterilization.
The reprocessing can be done via third-party processing or in-hospital processing. Lately, reprocessing has gained traction for its ability to save medical expenditure.
Single-use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Trends:
The market is majorly driven by the augmenting cost pressures due to the rising price of original medical equipment. This can be attributed to the increasing penetration for single-use medical devices in small and mid-sized hospitals.
In addition to this, favorable regulatory standards undertaken by government bodies of several countries fostering the adoption of reprocessed medical devices is creating lucrative opportunities for the major market players to extend their geographic presence.
A considerable expansion in the number of healthcare facilities is also resulting in the escalating demand for advanced reprocessing technology, thereby pushing medical device OEMs towards outsourcing services. Apart from this, the widespread incidences of chronic disorders, along with the increasing number of surgical procedures, are providing an impetus to the market.
Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising trend of sustainable development, continual technological advancements in equipment manufacturing and refurbishing, the growing geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global single-use medical device reprocessing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global single-use medical device reprocessing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global single-use medical device reprocessing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Arjo Inc.
- Innovative Health
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries LP
- NEScientific Inc.
- Steripro Canada
- Stryker Corporation
- SureTek Medical
- Vanguard AG.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Device Type:
- Class I Devices
- Laparoscopic Graspers
- Scalpels
- Tourniquet Cuffs
- Other Class I Devices
- Class II Devices
- Pulse Oximeter Sensors
- Sequential Compression Sleeves
- Catheters and Guidewires
- Other Class II Devices
Breakup by Application:
- General Surgery
- Anesthesia
- Arthroscopy and Orthopaedic Surgery
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Gynaecology
- Urology
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
