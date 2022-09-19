DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
The "Smart Cards Market Research Report by Type (Memory and MPU Microprocessor), Interface, Offering, Functionality, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Cards Market size was estimated at USD 17.64 billion in 2021, USD 19.17 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.88% to reach USD 29.40 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Cards Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Cards Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Cards Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Cards Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Cards Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Cards Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Cards Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Cards Market?
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Consumer Inclination Toward Cashless Payment
- Growing Deployment in Personal Identification and Access Control Application?
- Adoption in the Banking and Financial Sector
- Growth in Product Demand in the Healthcare Sector
Restraints
- High Costs of Incorporating Chip Cards and Hesitance of Payment Merchant
- Lack of Awareness
Opportunities
- Increasing Trend of Organizations Toward the Efficient Storage of Personal Data
- Ongoing Technological Advancements
- Infrastructure Development Initiatives Stimulate Smart Card Demand
Challenges
- Privacy and Security Issues and Standardization Concerns
Companies Mentioned
- Alioth LLC
- Bartronics India Limited
- CardLogix Corporation
- CPI Card Group
- CPI Card Group Inc.
- Eastcompeace Technology Co Ltd
- Giesecke + Devrient GmBH
- HID Global Corporation
- IDEMIA Group
- Identiv, Inc.
- Inteligensa SA de CV
- Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd
- Thales Group
- Watchdata Co., Ltd.
