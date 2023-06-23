DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2023--
The "Smart Cities Market 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Report Findings:
- Overall value of the global smart cities market to exceed $2.9 trillion by 2028
- The artificial intelligence market in smart cities to reach $326 billion by 2028
- North America is the largest region with 32.1% of the total smart cities market
- The infrastructure segment is the largest technology area with 71.8% of the total market
- 5G narrow-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave in smart cities to reach $153.4 billion by 2028
This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.
The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2023 to 2028. The report also analyses the role of technology in accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.
The majority of the world's population lives in an urban area and this is projected to grow to 73% by 2050. Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. In addition, the enhanced mobility of modern society has created extreme competition between cities to attract skilled residents, corporations, and related jobs.
Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.
Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A preponderance of smart city technologies is currently being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.
An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability, and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.
Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).
Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.
Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.
For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city solutions address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Smart City Overview
- A Global Need for a Smarter Urban Environment
- All Cities are "Smart" but some are Smarter than Others
Smart City Strategy and Planning
- Smart City Considerations
- Existing vs. New City Approach
- Smart City Development Factors
- Smart City Services Life Cycle
- Smart Community Services
- Smart City Business Models
Smart City Market Analysis
- Smart City Market Drivers
- High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Reliable Communications
- Reduced Energy Consumption with Smart Energy Solutions
- Active Citizen Engagement Leads to Greater Smart City Support
- Improving Governance Services and National Security
- Accelerating Digital Transformation
- Fostering Urban Development
- Smart City Solution Focus Areas
- 1 Smart Public Safety for Citizens
- 2 Smart Public Safety for Service Providers
- Smart City Infrastructure
- Specific Smart City Solution Areas
- Asset Tracking and Control
- Field and Home Area Network Solutions
- AI and Big Data supported Smart City Hubs
- Smart City Applications in Citizen Service
- Mobility Solutions, Governance, and Security in Smart Cities
Smart City Technology Analysis
- Machine to Machine and Internet of Things
- Machine to Machine Technologies and Communications
- Internet of Things in Smart Cities
- Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions
- Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities
- Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in Smart Cities
- Combined AIoT and Data Analytics in Smart Cities
- Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications
- 5G
- Short Range Communication Technology
- Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities
Smart City Development by Region and Country
- North America
- Europe
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Middle East
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Africa
Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis
- Smart City Ecosystem Analysis
- Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis
- Smart City Network Service Providers
- Smart City Managed Service Providers
- Managed Smart City Infrastructure Services
- Managed Smart City Data Services
- Industry Specific Smart City Managed Services Solutions
- Equipment vs. Software and Service based Approach
Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis
- Smart Cities Projects
- Smart Traffic Management of Miami-Dade
- Waste Management in Sweden
- Creating a Health Hub
- Smart London Plan
- Recycling Project in Finland
- Danish City Gains Efficiency with Cloud-based Productivity Tools
- City of Seoul Case Study
- Bauru scores big with GE LED signals
- Integrated Smart City Transportation System
- Smart Meter Solutions for Water Utilities
Smart Cities Market Forecast 2023 - 2028
- Global Smart Cities Market 2023 - 2028
- Smart Cities Market in Aggregate
- Smart Cities Market by Technology
- Smart Cities Market by Application
- Artificial Intelligence Market in Smart Cities
- AI Market in Smart Cities by Technology
- AIoT (AI + IoT) Powerful Driver for Smart City Innovation
- IoT Market in Smart Cities
- 5G Market in Smart Cities
- Cloud Computing Market in Smart Cities
- Big Data Analytics Market in Smart Cities
- Quantum Computing Market in Smart Cities
- Edge Computing Market in Smart Cities
- High Performance Computing Market in Smart Cities
- Regional Smart Cities Market Forecast 2023 - 2028
- Smart Cities Market by Region
