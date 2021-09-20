DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
The "Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher, in its report on the global smart fleet management market, estimates the industry to grow with a CAGR of 7.36% in the forecast years from 2021 to 2028.
The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for streamlining fleet operations along with the rapid development in network infrastructure and decreasing hardware costs. Further, proactive initiatives for vehicle safety and emission also support industry growth. However, the high costs and security concerns are hampering this growth.
On the bright side, the introduction of connected technologies in vehicles and the incorporation of real-time fleet monitoring systems in automobiles are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the development of this market in the coming years.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
In 2020, the Asia-Pacific occupied a major share of the global market. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising population, rapid urbanization, the need to manage large fleets, a robust rail network, large-scale international trade, and favorable government initiatives in developing nations like India, China, and Indonesia.
Further, the increasing demand for smart transportation, along with the rising concerns regarding driver & vehicle safety, the implementation of stringent regulations by the government for vehicle tracking & maintenance, are also majorly responsible for the growth of the market studied.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
Sierra Wireless Inc, I D Systems Inc (Powerfleet Inc), Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Zonar Systems Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Denso Corporation, Omnitracs LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Continental AG, and Orbcomm Inc are some of the established names operating in the smart fleet management market.
Sierra Wireless Inc (Sierra) is a provider of cloud services and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices. The company provides standards-based wireless technologies and support to its OEM customers across multiple industries, including automotive, energy, mobile computing, transportation, enterprise networking, and healthcare.
Its portfolio consists of vehicle monitoring and tracking technology, which helps improve driver safety and track fuel usage, which enables fleet owners to reduce their own costs. It also offers FASTrack, which is a cost-effective application for small- to mid-sized fleets, enabled with GPS vehicle tracking. Sierra Wireless' operations are spread across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Smart Fleet Management Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Smart Fleet Management Industry
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Growing Interest Towards Cloud-Based Smart Fleet Management Solutions
2.2.2. Emergence of Intelligent Transportation Systems
2.2.3. Fuel Management & Vehicle Monitoring
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Industry Components
2.7. Key Market Strategies
2.7.1. Acquisitions
2.7.2. Product Developments
2.7.3. Contracts & Agreements
2.7.4. Investments & Expansions
2.8. Market Drivers
2.8.1. Demand for Streamlining Fleet Operations
2.8.2. Rapid Development in Network Infrastructure and Declining Hardware Costs
2.8.3. Proactive Initiatives Towards Vehicle Safety and Emission
2.9. Market Challenges
2.9.1. High Costs & Security Concerns
2.10. Market Opportunities
2.10.1. Introduction of Connected Technologies in Vehicles
2.10.2. Incorporation of Real-Time Fleet Monitoring Systems in Automobiles
3. Global Smart Fleet Management Market Outlook - by Connectivity
3.1. Short Range
3.2. Long Range
3.3. Cloud
4. Global Smart Fleet Management Market Outlook - by Transport Type
4.1. Roadways
4.2. Marine
4.3. Airways
4.4. Railways
5. Global Smart Fleet Management Market Outlook - by Application
5.1. Adas
5.2. Tracking
5.3. Optimization
5.4. Fuel Cards
5.5. Automatic Vehicle Identification
6. Global Smart Fleet Management Market - Regional Outlook
6.1. Market by Connectivity
6.2. Market by Transport Type
6.3. Market by Application
6.4. Country Analysis
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Siemens AG
7.2. Sierra Wireless Inc
7.3. Denso Corporation
7.4. I D Systems Inc (Powerfleet Inc)
7.5. Continental AG
7.6. Tech Mahindra Limited
7.7. Orbcomm Inc
7.8. Cisco Systems Inc
7.9. Omnitracs LLC
7.10. Robert Bosch GmbH
7.11. International Business Machines Corporation
7.12. Zonar Systems Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp7wwo
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005685/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FLEET MANAGEMENT DATA MANAGEMENT AUTOMOTIVE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/20/2021 11:36 AM/DISC: 09/20/2021 11:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005685/en