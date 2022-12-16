DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The "Global Smart Grid Sensors Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart grid market is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the global smart grid market during the forecast period can be attributed to the increased need for efficient data monitoring systems coupled with improved cost savings as well as the increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources across the globe.
The global smart grid market is segmented based on product. Based on the product, the market is sub-segmented into software (advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid distribution management, smart grid security, grid asset management and billing and customer information system), hardware (smart meters, sensors, programmable logic controllers (PLC) and others), and service (consulting, support and maintenance and others).Among these, the smart meter segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of smart meters over conventional meters to improve cost savings.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds a prominent share in the market due to the increased adoption of advanced and novel technologies and increased investments by the regional governments.
Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to hold the market share following North America due to the smart grid projects in the region. For instance, in November 2021, Northern PowerGrid, the electricity distribution network operator for the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire in the UK announced to launch of the first-of-its-kind smart-grid program, known as "Micro resilience," that uses energy storage systems and innovative communications technology.
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global smart grid market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global smart grid market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global smart grid market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Market Segmentation
5. Regional Analysis
6. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ABB, Ltd.
- Aclara Technologies, LLC
- Adesto Technologies Corp.
- Alstom SA
- BPL Global, Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Eaton Corp.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- GIPRO GmbH
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Itron, Inc.
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Nexgrid LLC
- Open System International, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sensus
- Siemens AG
- Stem, Inc.
- Sunverge Energy, Inc.
- Tendril Networks, Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
