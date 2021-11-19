DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
The "Smart Office Market Research Report by Product, Building Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Office Market size was estimated at USD 34.81 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.90 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.11% reaching USD 69.12 billion by 2026.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Smart Office to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Audio, Fire Safety Control System, Security Access Controls System, and Smart HVAC Control System.
- Based on Building Type, the market was studied across New Buildings and Retrofits.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Office Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Office Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Office Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Office Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Office Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Office Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Office Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in industries
- Rise in the demand for enhanced security solutions in offices
- Evolving cloud-based environment of IoT platforms
Restraints
- Complexity in replacing or upgrading the existing system
Opportunities
- Growing government initiatives for automation of industries
- Stringent government regulations to support worker safety
Challenges
- Integration of real-time streaming analytics capabilities into smart solution
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
- Schneider Electric Se
- Siemens Ag
- United Technologies Corporation
