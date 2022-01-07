DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Global Smart Railway Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart railway systems market is poised to grow by $16.32 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies and the expansion of railways to address efficiency and environmental concerns. The study identifies the increase in government and private sector investments in railways as one of the prime reasons driving the smart railway systems market growth during the next few years.
The market is segmented as below:
- By Product
- Solutions
- Components
- Services
- By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart railway systems market vendors that include:
- ABB Ltd.
- ALSTOM SA
- CalAmp Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
Also, the smart railway systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
