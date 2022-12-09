DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
Close to half a million pairs of smart shoes were sold in 2022, as indicated by a recent study of ESOMAR-certified market research. An average 22% Y-o-Y growth is envisaged for the revenue of smart shoe market, over the coming years.
More than 1/3rd of the global sales of smart shoes is accounted for by North America, followed by Europe. ESOMAR-certified market research report prompts at the significantly high potential for the smart shoe market in APEJ.
Functionality & Feature Upgrade - Key to Succeed in Smart Shoe Industry
As increasing consumer proclivity for health and fitness related products has been elevating the prospects of smart wearables landscape, it is highly likely that smart shoes will also establish a firmer base in coming years. Functional capabilities of smart shoes tracking the data of running or walking, running routes, calories burned, and activity speed will continue to place smart shoes in today's desirable products category.
Other important technologies such as GPS navigation are also likely to uplift applicability of smart shoes in the tech savvy age. According to ESOMAR-certified market research analysis, navigation shoes will remain bestselling in the smart shoe market, accounting for more than half of the global smart shoe sales. Step counting smart shoes are also cited as a popular category among consumers of smart shoes.
With leading manufacturers of smart shoes concentrating on enhancing overall customer experience by investing more efforts in improving the cushioning effect, stability, road-holding ability, breathability, shock absorption, and lightweight, the report is anticipating more innovation in the smart shoe industry, translating into higher traction for innovative offerings in the smart shoe category.
Companies Mentioned
- Nike, Inc.
- Digitsole
- Adidas Group
- PUMA SE
- Salted Venture Inc.
- No new folk studio Inc.
- Sole Power, LLC
- Powerlace Technology Inc.
- Intellinium
- B-Shoe Ltd.
- Zhor-Tech.
- Li Ning Company Limited
- 361 Degrees International Limited
Key Manufacturers of Smart Shoes Preferring Technological Collaborations, Targeting New Product Launches
- The market is dominated by global brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Puma among others. However, the study highlights that Chinese players have been strategizing on strengthening their market footprint, recently, boosting the level of competition further.
- Moreover, relatively smaller, private-label brands are securing their position in the global smart shoe market by offering competitively priced products, which is likely to emerge as a point of concern for industry giants in the long run.
- From Nike's self-lacing sneakers launched a couple of years ago, followed by Li Ning's smart shoes enabled with military-grade motion sensors, in partnership with Xiomi, product innovation has been the most preferred developmental strategy among leading players.
- Over innovation, leading companies in smart shoe market are entering strategic partnerships with tech giants.
- The strategic partnership between SR Max (SR Max Slip Resistant Shoes) and Sole Power, LLC to jointly develop self-charging smart work boots, and that between Genesis Rehab Services and Sensoria Fitness for the development of a smart footwear product for diabetes patients, mark some of the recent examples.
- Puma's relaunch of the oldest RS-Computer Shoes (2022) initiated a trend wave of launching older products in the category, with technological and feature upgrade.
