The "Smart Shopping Cart Market Research Report by Technology (Bar Codes, RFIDs, and ZigBee), Mode of Sales, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market size was estimated at USD 1,103.41 million in 2021, USD 1,396.62 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 27.07% to reach USD 4,646.39 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Shopping Cart to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across Bar Codes, RFIDs, and ZigBee.
- Based on Mode of Sales, the market was studied across Direct and Distributor.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Shopping Malls and Supermarket.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Shopping Cart Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Transformed Retail Shopping Experience, Mass Merchandising, and Other Retail Applications by Deploying Self-Service Assistants
- Increasing Demand for In-Store Advertising and Communications Systems in Cart Display Devices
Restraints
- Limited Adoption Among Retailers and Capabilities in the Majority of Deployments
Opportunities
- IoT, ML, and AI Integration in the Development of Smart Shopping Carts
- Runtime Offers/Promotions and Multi-Payment Modes
Challenges
- Patent Envisions and Limited Profitability
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Smart Shopping Cart Market, by Technology
7. Smart Shopping Cart Market, by Mode of Sales
8. Smart Shopping Cart Market, by Application
9. Americas Smart Shopping Cart Market
10. Asia-Pacific Smart Shopping Cart Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Shopping Cart Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AiFi
- Caper Inc.
- Cart Technologies
- Focal Systems Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Grabango
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
- Standard Cognition, Corp.
- TRACXPOiNT
- Walmart Inc.
- Wanzl India Pvt Ltd
- ZooZ by PayU Company
