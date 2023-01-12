DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
The "Smart Syringe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart syringe market size reached US$ 8.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A smart syringe is a medical device engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent reuse and regulate unsafe injection practices. It is incorporated with a read and write chip with preset parameters, ranges, and usage tracking. It is commonly available in variants of auto-disable (AD), passive safety, and active safety syringes.
It aids in treating patients with critical disorders and conditions, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and diabetes. It is used for vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. As a result, it is utilized in hospitals, clinics, diagnostics, and vaccination centers across the globe.
Smart Syringe Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and viral infections among the masses represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for smart syringes around the world. It can also be attributed to the growing aging population, which is more prone to severe medical diseases.
Moreover, the expanding number of blood-borne infections among the masses is favoring the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for self-injecting medicines is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, increasing concerns about needle stick injuries and the rising awareness about safe injection practices are offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry.
Furthermore, the expanding number of births and the growing prevalence of various pediatric diseases among adolescents are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, product manufacturers are introducing small-sized, convenient, lightweight with touch screens and Wi-Fi-enabled solutions for easy monitoring.
Besides this, rising investments in improving healthcare infrastructure and medical services and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to propel the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Auto-disable Syringes
- Active Safety Syringes
- Passive Safety Syringes
Breakup by Age Group:
- Pediatrics
- Adults
Breakup by Application:
- Drug Delivery
- Vaccination
- Blood Specimen Collection
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and HMOs
- Diabetic Patients
- Family Practices (Physicians)
- Psychiatrics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
