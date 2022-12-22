DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--
The "Global Smart Tracker Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart tracker market is poised to grow by $461.63 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period.
This study identifies the rugged smart trackers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, luggage integrated with smart trackers and additional features being integrated will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The market is driven by the low prices of smart trackers, the rising pet population, and growing markets in emerging countries.
This report on the smart tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart tracker market vendors.
Also, the smart tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Vendor Analysis
- Adero Inc.
- Beijing Zizai Technology Co. Ltd.
- Chipolo doo
- Elios Inc.
- Findster Technologies SA
- Innova Technology LLC
- Kaltio Technologies Oy
- Lugloc Inc.
- Mars Inc.
- PB Inc.
- Pitpatpet Ltd.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Smart Tracking Technologies LLC
- Tago LLC
- Tile Inc.
- Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co.
- Wistiki SAS
- XY The Persistent Co.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global smart tracker market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technology
7.3 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Technology
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
