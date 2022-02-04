DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Smart Warehousing Market Research Report by Component, by Technology, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Application, by Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Warehousing Market size was estimated at USD 15.90 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.44 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 16.44% to reach USD 46.15 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Warehousing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Warehousing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Warehousing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Warehousing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Warehousing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Warehousing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Warehousing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Warehousing Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Proliferation of smartphones for faster and efficient management of goods
- Emergence of multi-channel distribution networks
- Dynamic nature and globalization of supply chain networks
Restraints
- Lack of uniform governance standards in the fragmented supply chain and logistics industry
- High implementation and maintenance costs for SMEs
Opportunities
- Focus on warehouse 4.0 for a more efficient and safer warehouse
- Technological advancements and digitalization in retail industry
Challenges
- Slow adoption of smart warehousing solutions due to high capital investment
Companies Mentioned
- 3PL Central
- Blue Yonder
- BluJay Solutions
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Foysonis
- IAM Robotics
- Infor
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Locus Robotics
- Logiwa
- Manhattan Associates
- Oracle Corporation
- Orderhive Inc.
- PSI Logistics
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- ShipHero
- Softeon
- Synergy Logistics
- The Korber Group
- WareIQ
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o5c1b
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005396/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS ENGINEERING HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/04/2022 12:14 PM/DISC: 02/04/2022 12:14 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005396/en