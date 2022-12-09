DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
The "SMS Firewall: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global SMS Firewall Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for SMS Firewall estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Application to Person (A2P), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Person to Application (P2A) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $618.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The SMS Firewall market in the U.S. is estimated at US$618.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$553 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- AMD Telecom S.A.
- Anam Technologies Ltd.
- BICS SA/NV
- Cellusys
- Comviva
- Infobip Ltd.
- Omobio (Pvt) Ltd.
- Route Mobile Ltd.
- Syniverse Technologies LLC
- Tata Communications Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- SMS Firewall - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- AMD Telecom S.A.
- Anam Technologies Ltd.
- BICS SA/NV
- Cellusys
- Comviva
- Infobip Ltd.
- Omobio (Pvt) Ltd.
- Route Mobile Ltd.
- Syniverse Technologies LLC
- Tata Communications Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4wsj1
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005256/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/09/2022 07:47 AM/DISC: 12/09/2022 07:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005256/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.