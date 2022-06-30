DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
The global social media analytics market reached a value of US$ 7.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2027.
- Adobe Inc
- Brandwatch (Cision US Inc.)
- Clarabridge
- Hootsuite Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- NetBase Quid
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Social media analytics (SMA) is a tool that assists in tracking, collecting, and evaluating data from social networking platforms for making informed business decisions. It helps companies understand the latest trends, drive customer engagement, identify high-value features for products and services, and map third-party partners and channels.
As a result, it finds applications worldwide for understanding social media performance, creating customized reports, keeping track of important social media metrics, and analyzing the brand image and customer demographics in real-time.
Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, businesses around the world are striving for stability and survival to minimize the impact of the pandemic on overall operations and revenue. As a result, companies are relying on advanced analytics like SMA to understand the real-time scenario of the pandemic through social media interactions across the globe. Apart from this, the surging use of social media networking sites on account of the rising penetration of the Internet and boosting sales of smartphones is contributing to market growth.
Moreover, organizations are focusing on analyzing sales to improve their market presence and gain a competitive edge. In addition, the rising brand consciousness and considerable shift towards better quality and low-priced products and fast delivery of services are influencing the demand for SMA.
The tool helps in analyzing unstructured social data to respond to the dynamic market conditions and achieve higher goals and operational profitability. Furthermore, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model is nowadays incorporated to enable the use of SMA solutions on the cloud. As cloud computing offers flexibility, reliability, scalability, and low costs, it is projected to influence the market positively.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global social media analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global social media analytics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global social media analytics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Social Media Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9 Market Breakup by Application
10 Market Breakup by End User
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
