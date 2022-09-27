DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
The "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The software as a service (SaaS) market is poised to grow by $147.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period. The report on the software as a service (SaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmenting the use of mobile apps, increasing the use of AI-enabled SaaS, and the rising need for API connections.
The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
- Hybrid cloud
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increasing use of vertical SaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising use of micro saas and strategic partnerships and m&a between market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the software as a service (SaaS) market covers the following areas:
- Software as a service (SaaS) market sizing
- Software as a service (SaaS) market forecast
- Software as a service (SaaS) market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- BetterCloud Inc
- Box Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Convedo Ltd.
- EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Intuit Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce Inc.
- SAP SE
- ServiceNow Inc.
- Shopify Inc.
- Slack Technologies Inc
