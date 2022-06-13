DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2022--
The "Global Soldier Systems Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The soldier systems market is poised to grow by $ 4.04 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.93%.
The market is driven by the increased deployment by military segment and the rising demand for smart wearables.
This study identifies the upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats as one of the prime reasons driving the soldier systems market growth during the next few years.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The soldier systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soldier systems market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thales Group.
Also, the soldier systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASELSAN AS
- Collins Aerospace
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo Spa
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Thales Group
