The "Sonar Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Ports; By Installation, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sonar systems market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2030, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Key factors driving the market's growth include stable growth in the deliveries of military vessels. The market will be driven by the steady increase in military vessel deliveries. Military vessels use a handful of the most modern systems for maximum precision. These are employed on military ships for various purposes, including mine detection, seabed terrain analysis, anti-submarine warfare, diver detection, and port security.
Submarines utilize active sonar to navigate enemy seas undetected, but aircraft carriers and corvettes employ multi-static sonar to identify enemy ships. The growing number of such military ships on the water will help the industry in the coming years. Furthermore, un-manned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) are remotely operated underwater vehicles that are utilized for various functions in the marine environment, including mine detection, seabed terrain exploration, fish behavioral observation, and so on.
These uncrewed aerial vehicles (UUVs) are evolving as more militaries and other organizations show interest in them. Due to the small size of UUVs, the systems employed in them must likewise be small, and the systems must be modern enough to work efficiently on the remote control. This allows the industry to both change and flourish simultaneously.
Based on the platform, the airborne segment accounted for the leading share in the industry. During the predicted period, the airborne category will see significant expansion. Early detection of opponents' submarines to prevent attacks and loss of resources is a crucial usage of sonobuoys and dipping port in the airborne segment, generating demand for sonobuoys.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Stable Growth in the Deliveries of Military Vessels
- Increasing Adoption rate of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)
Restraints and Challenges
- Shift from 2D sonar processing to 3D sonar processing for seabed imaging and charting
The publisher has segmented the sonar systems market report based on application, platform, ports, Installation, and region:
Sonar Systems, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Anti-submarine Warfare
- Port Security
- Mine Detection & Countermeasure Systems
- Search & Rescue
- Navigation
- Diver Detection
- Seabed Terrain Investigation
- Scientific
- Others
Sonar Systems, Platform Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Commercial Vessels
- Defense Vessels
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)
- Aircrafts
- Ports
Sonar Systems, Ports Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Hull-mounted
- Stern-mounted
- Dipping
- Sonobuoy
Sonar Systems, Installation Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Fixed
- Deployable
Sonar Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Elektronik
- FLIR Systems
- Furuno Electric Co.
- Japan Radio Company
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L3 Technologies
- Lockheed Martin
- Navico
- Raytheon Company
- Sonardyne
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics
