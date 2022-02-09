DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2022--
The "Global Spectroscopy Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 12.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.02 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The Global Spectroscopy Market is driven by factors such as surging adoption of spectroscopic techniques in the pharmaceutical and food & agriculture, rising awareness of quality food & drugs sectors, and stringent rules and regulations are being imposed by governments & related organizations. Whereas the need for technically skilled personnel, costly molecular spectroscopy systems are the factors restraining the market.
Owing advancements in various spectroscopic techniques and penetration of MS technology in various verticals are creating opportunities for the market.
The Global Spectroscopy Market is segmented based on Technology, Application and Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Adoption of Spectroscopic Techniques in the Pharmaceutical and Food & Agriculture
- Rising Awareness of Quality Food & Drugs Sectors
- Stringent Rules and Regulations are Being Imposed by Governments & Related Organizations
Restraints
- Need of Technically Skilled Personnel
- Costly Molecular Spectroscopy Systems
Opportunities
- Owing to Advancements in Various Spectroscopic Techniques
- Penetration of MS Technology in Various Verticals
Challenges
- High Cost of Repair and Maintenance
