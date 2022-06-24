DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2022--
The "Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Surgery, By Type, By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market size is expected to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Driving Factors:
The Development of Robotic Spine Fusion Surgery
Surgical robots are increasingly being used in the spine treatment industry, with several hospitals now giving robotic surgery for the treatment of numerous spinal injuries and disorders. Many companies are focusing on developing surgical robots that may be utilized in conjunction with their implants & navigation aids in spinal fusion surgery. This has majorly increased the number of strategic partnerships as well as new product launches, all of which are estimated to propel the Market forward. Medtronic announced the launch of Mazor X Stealth Edition, a robotic system for spine surgery, in January 2019. The technology may be combined with the company's navigation, spine implants, and 3D imaging capabilities to provide healthcare providers with a complete solution.
Rising Number of Novel Innovations Across the Spinal Fusion Market
The Market for spinal arthrodesis devices is fiercely competitive, with major competitors launching new and sophisticated products regularly to sustain their position in the Market. Moreover, minimally invasive operations are gaining adoption around the world, prompting manufacturers to introduce devices designed specifically for minimally invasive spinal fusion surgery. Alphatec Spine, for instance, announced the commercial introduction of Invictus, a spine fixation platform created for open, minimally invasive, or hybrid surgical procedures, in July 2019. The increasing number of advancements and innovations in the spinal fusion devices is expected to significantly boost demand for these devices.
Market Restraining Factors:
Risk of Spinal discomfort & longer healing time due to bone grafting
A fusion entails substantial bone grafting, which might result in increased back discomfort and an increased healing time. Throughout a fusion, the lateral facet joints & transverse processes, which are parts of spine that are placed on the sides of each vertebra, are usually exposed. More muscle dissection is required as a result. Bone grafts or bone substitutes are also used in the spine to aid in the gradual fusion of the bones, although this might cause inflammation, which can add to additional scarring, or arachnoiditis, and pain.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
- Open Spine Surgery
By Type
- Thoracolumbar Devices
- Cervical Fixation Devices
- Interbody Fusion Devices
By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
Key Market Players:
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Stryker Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Medtronic PLC
- Alphatec Holdings Inc.
- Globus Medical, Inc.
- NuVasive, Inc.
- Orthofix Medical, Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
