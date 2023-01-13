DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "Spintronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spintronics market size reached US$ 658.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 879.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027.
Spintronics, or spin electronics, is the study of the intrinsic spin of electrons and the associated magnetic moment in solid-state devices. It is widely used in quantum computing for analyzing the functioning of nanoscale electronics. Spintronics is applied to semiconductors, magnetic multilayers and mass-storage devices that use the spin of the electrons to carry information.
It involves the use of various metal-based devices, such as giant magneto resistance-based (GMRS), tunnel magneto resistance-based (TMRS) and spin-transfer torque and spin-wave logic devices. They are used with spin diodes, filters and spin field-effect transistors (FET) for higher data transfer speeds, processing powers, memory densities and increased storage capacities.
As a result, spintronics finds extensive application in electric vehicles (EVs), industrial motors and magnetic sensing systems.
Spintronics Market Trends:
The increasing demand for hybrid and EVs across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Spintronic closed-loop sensors are widely used to accurately detect the remaining battery capacity and check the charge and discharge condition to improve the overall performance of these automobiles.
Moreover, the widespread adoption of advanced consumer electronics is providing a thrust to the market growth. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rising demand for non-volatile memory technologies installed in Magneto-resistive random-access memory MRAM (systems) to use electron spinning for reversing the magnetization of layers and storing data through electric current.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of semiconductor-based spin transistors, are also contributing to the growth of the market.
Other factors, including the increasing deployment of 5G technology, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Avalanche Technology
- Crocus Technology
- Everspin Technologies Inc.
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- NVE Corporation
- Spin Memory Inc.
- Synopsys Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Metal-Based Devices
- Giant Magneto Resistance-Based Device (GMRs)
- Tunnel Magneto Resistance-Based Device (TMRs)
- Spin-Transfer Torque Device
- Spin-Wave Logic Device
- Semiconductor-Based Devices
- Spin Diode
- Spin Filter
- Spin Field Effect Transistor (FETs)
Breakup by Application:
- Magnetic Sensors
- Hard Disks and MRAMs
- Electric Vehicle and Industrial Motor
- Quantum Computing
- RF and Microwave Devices
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
