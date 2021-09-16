DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
The "Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market reached a value of nearly $7,142.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% since 2015. The market is expected to increase from $7,142.3 million in 2019 to $8,049.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.
The increase is mainly due to increase use of sterilization and disinfectants to combat COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 and reach $9,846.9 million in 2023.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, economic growth in emerging markets, favorable government legislations and increased healthcare spending, and increased number of surgical procedures. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high prices of sterilization equipment and closure of sterilization facilities using ethylene oxide gas.
Going forward, demand for sterilization equipment and disinfectants due to COVID-19, demand for critical care equipment due to COVID-19, relaxation in government regulations, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the market for sterilization equipment and disinfectants. Factors that could hinder the growth of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in the future include decrease in aesthetic procedures, and geopolitical tensions.
The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is segmented by product type into sterilization equipment; and disinfectants. The disinfectants market was the largest segment of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by product type, accounting for 54.4% of the total in 2019. Going forward sterilization equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, at a CAGR of 8.9%.
The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is also segmented by method into physical method; chemical method; and mechanical method. The chemical method segment was the largest segment of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by method, accounting for 63.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, physical method segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, at a CAGR of 6.02%.
The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is also segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics; pharmaceutical companies; clinical laboratories; non-industrial use; and other industries. The hospitals and clinics segment was the largest segment of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by end-user, accounting for 79.3% of the total in 2019. Going forward, pharmaceuticals companies is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, accounting for 28.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market will be Africa, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.84% and 8.78% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.62% and 5.51% respectively.
The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 30.61% of the total market in 2019.
Major players in the market include Getinge AB, Belimed AG. Advanced Sterilization Products, Steris Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Sotera Health LLC, 3M Company, SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., Tuttnauer, and CISA Production Srl.
8. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Trends And Strategies
8.1. Increased Focus On Cleanliness
8.2. Innovative Eco-Friendly Disinfectants
8.3. Use Of Drones In Spraying Organic Disinfectants
8.4. Liquid Chemical Sterilization Systems
8.5. Electron beam Sterilization Technology
8.6. Low- Temperature Hydrogen Peroxide Plasma Sterilization
8.7. New Product Launches
9. COVID Impact On The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market
9.1.1. Sterilization Of Medical Equipment
9.1.2. Government Initiatives Towards COVID-19
9.1.3. Companies' Actions - Celitron's Product Development, Batelle's Mask Sterilization
