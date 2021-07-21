North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.